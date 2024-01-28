If Ukraine falls, we will demand Zakarpattia – Hungarian party leader

28 JANUARY 2024
László Toroczkai, leader of the Hungarian far-right Mi Hazank party, has announced claims to Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast if Ukraine loses its statehood as a result of the war.
Source: Index, a Hungarian news outlet; European Pravda
Details: In a speech at the party’s annual conference in Budapest on Saturday (27 January), Toroczkai claimed that pressure from “international financiers” had led to the war in Ukraine, a war that would “destroy Europe and send the continent’s economy to the bottom”. According to Toroczkai, “Ukraine was bought by BlackRock,” the world’s largest investment fund with over US$10 trillion in assets.
László Toroczkai said his party advocates putting an end to the war in Ukraine: an immediate ceasefire, peace and a negotiated settlement.
He also announced that Mi Hazank will claim Zakarpattia if Ukraine’s statehood ceases to exist as a result of the war.
“If Ukraine’s statehood ceases to exist due to the war, Mi Hazank will claim Transcarpathia as the only parliamentary party,” Toroczkai said.
During last year’s party conference, Mi Hazank stated, among other things, that it was imperative to prevent a new world war and claimed that “Ukraine had been sold to foreign investors”. He opposed Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO, as he considered that their entry would increase the chances of war with Russia.
Background:
- It is worth noting that this is not the first such remark by a Hungarian politician. Back in 2022, on the occasion of Poland’s Independence Day, Toroczkai tweeted that he wished Poland to have a common border with Hungary again.
- He accompanied his tweet with a photo taken after Hungary seized Zakarpattia in 1939, where a Pole and a Hungarian shake hands at a border post.
- Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, then called on the Hungarian government to condemn Toroczkai’s remarks.
Support UP or become our patron!
4 comments
This is the first public announcement of what I’ve been saying all along … that Hungary wants to take a piece of Ukrainian territory. This is the whole reason why the fat slob, Orb-anus, is supporting mafia land.
How does Europe feel about having a member in the EU and NATO that is a fascist and mafia-supporting imperialist?
So this piece of shit wants another fucking war then.
He has obviously forgotten how fucked Hungary got in the past when it sucked the tit of an oppression.
Not only he has forgotten, but his voters, too. I wish there was a way to divert russian missiles and drones into Hungary.
The guy’s a nazi. “international financiers” is of course code for Jews. That’s why Hungary is so in tune with the putler fascist regime. Orban wants Ukrainian land and putler will give it to him if he wins. Remember, Trumpkov is a massive fan.
Bannon is an even bigger putler fanatic than Trump. He has formulated, along with Trumpkov’s advisers, including rabid Ukraine-hater DT Jr, a plan to kill two birds with one stone : block the border solution until Trump takes power, so he can claim he “solved” it. Simultaneously block Ukraine Aid, so that putler is in the strongest position possible when Trump takes power in 2025, ready to impose a terrible deal on Ukraine.
A similar offer was previously made to Poland : “we will give you some Ukrainian land if you support us.”
“Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly tried to tempt Poland into invading Ukraine with the goal of partitioning the country in 2013, former Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told Ben Judah in an article in Politico.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/putin-offered-to-partition-ukraine-with-poland-2014-10?r=US&IR=T