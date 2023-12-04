If there are no funds to help Ukraine, arms supplies will stop, Biden adviser

Katerina Chernovol22:46, 04.12.23

According to Sullivan, now everything depends on Congress.

The United States is running out of funds to help Ukraine , and if Congress does not approve funding, arms supplies to Kiev may cease. This statement was made during a briefing by US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“Without Congressional action, the Executive Office will run out of resources by the end of the year to provide more weapons and equipment to Ukraine and to provide weapons from the U.S. military stockpile without harming our own military readiness. Resources Congress has provided for Ukraine and other national security needs , stopped Russian advances in Ukraine, and helped Ukraine achieve significant military victories, including the recapture of more than 50% of the territory that Russia occupied,” he said.

According to him, now everything depends on Congress. It is up to Congress to decide whether to continue to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, or whether “Congress will ignore the lessons we have learned from history and allow Putin to prevail.”

He recalled that the United States is running out of money and “almost running out of time.” Sullivan called on Congress to approve Biden’s funding request, which would strengthen US national security and help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

“If there is no funding to provide weapons to Ukraine, we simply cannot continue to transfer weapons,” he added.

Help to Ukraine from the USA

The director of the US Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, sent an urgent letter to Congress about the need to approve funding for aid to Ukraine. By the end of 2023, resources to support Kyiv will be completely exhausted.

It should be noted that US President Joe Biden has submitted a request to Congress for additional funding in the amount of over $100 billion. back in October 2023. It is noteworthy that the largest share of funding, $61.4 billion, was provided specifically for Ukraine. There was also money provided for Israel.

At first they tried to approve funding only for Israel, but Biden vetoed this document. Since no agreement was reached, the US President was forced to sign a temporary budget , which did not provide assistance for Ukraine.

In early December, Republican Senator James Lankford said that Congress could approve an aid package for Ukraine and Israel before the end of this year.

