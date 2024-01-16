“ I get along well with Putin”: Trump I to end the war in Ukraine “very quickly”

Marta Gichko14:26, 01/16/24

According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky can also join the dialogue.

Former US President Donald Trump once again promised to resolve the situation with the war in Ukraine “very quickly”. The controversial politician is confident that he will be able to attract the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, whom he “knows well,” to dialogue.

Trump said this during a speech after winning the Republican primaries in Iowa. An advantage, he said, is that he gets along “very well” with Putin.

“Putin and I get along great. We get along very well. That’s good, not bad. If fake news became real and honest news, 90% of our problems in this country would be solved… the situation with Ukraine is so terrible… And we’re going to solve it, we’re going to solve it very quickly,” Trump said.

The disgraced politician also added that he is able to come to an agreement with dictator Putin, since, according to him, they have good relations. Moreover, he is also confident that he will involve Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the dialogue.

“I know President Putin very well, I know Zelensky very well, I can involve him, we will solve this very quickly. This (war – UNIAN) should never have happened,” he added.

Trump on Putin

Trump on Ukraine – latest statements

In May 2023, a US presidential candidate made a cynical statement about Russia’s war against Ukraine during a televised debate. According to him, he can make “everyone stop dying” in 24 hours.

At the end of June, he issued another scandalous statement about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump said the Ukrainian government may have to give up some of its territory to Russia to end the war.

Already in September 2023, Trump said that if he were the president of the United States, Putin would not have invaded Ukraine . At the same time, he added that his victory in the 2020 elections was allegedly “stolen.”

