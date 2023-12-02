HUGE SUCCESS! RUSSIAN BASES DECIMATED. LOGISTICS CRIPPLED. | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 646: Dec 01

Today, there is a lot of good news.

Over the last week, Ukrainian Secret Services reportedly conducted a series of coordinated attacks on dozens of Russian military objects of strategic significance.

The first target became one of the two major railway lines between Russia and China. Recently, Russian military officials met with Chinese and North Korean leaders and arranged military suppliers. Shortly after that, Russians received thousands of containers with unknown cargo from these countries. The goal was to destroy this strategic connection and undermine the supplies of weapons to Russia, which is especially important right now, as Russians are on the offensive. The connection was paralyzed by a massive explosion that happened inside the Severomuysky Tunnel. Several Ukrainian outlets reported that Ukrainian intelligence sources stated that four explosive devices detonated on the train with 50 cars carrying diesel and aviation fuel. The explosions caused a chain reaction, and at least 16 containers with fuel exploded in total. The accident rendered the tunnel completely unusable, at least in the short- to medium-term. As usual, Russian officials claimed that the incident happened due to an electrical short circuit.

The second target became the second major railway line between Russia and China. This was basically the backup line. The connection was cut off also by an explosion on the train that was transporting fuel. Ukrainian sources reported that 6 fuel tanks were blown up while the train was on the 35-meter tall bridge. In the aftermath of both attacks, Russians lost the ability to import military cargo from North Korea and China because they almost exclusively relied on railways.

The third target became a warehouse with Iranian kamikaze drones in Bryansk. The warehouse was struck during the Ukrainian drone strike on Russian military objects. Local residents filmed the moment of the strike, and as can be seen, multiple drones managed to hit the facilities. Later, Russian sources confirmed the destruction of the warehouse. Russian military analysts complained about the inability of Russia’s air defense to protect military objects of strategic significance.

The fourth target became a Russian airfield in Crimea. Ukrainian Air Force reportedly conducted a combined strike, and by engaging various types of drones and missiles, including Strom Shadow missiles, managed to penetrate the Russian air defense and strike the airfield in Saky. Ukrainian sources reported that this is the place of deployment of the Russian forty-third aviation regiment, which incurred up to 30 losses in personnel in the aftermath of the strike. So far, the information regarding the losses of equipment is unknown.

The fifth target became the Russian aviation factory in Smolensk. Local residents filmed the aftermath of an explosion in the factory, confirming the damage. Later, Ukrainian Intelligence confirmed that this was a special operation conducted by the Ukrainian spies.

The sixth target became another Russian factory. This time, it was the tractor factory in Chelyabinsk. Local residents managed to catch the moment of the explosion on camera. Russian sources once again claimed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, however, these claims were not taken seriously even in the Russian media space, especially in the light of other suspicious incidents throughout the country. In fact, many fires also broke out in the markets and shopping centers in the centers of the biggest cities like Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov. The area of some of the fires reached more than 4000 square meters. Russian city officials all stated that the incidents in their cities happened as a result of an electrical short circuit.

Overall, the Ukrainian Secret Services’ coordinated operations successfully targeted key infrastructural points, notably disrupting the flow of military supplies from allies like China and North Korea and inflicting substantial damage on Russian military capabilities. The destruction of major railway connections, a drone warehouse, an airfield, and factories not only hampers the Russian military efforts but also signifies the reach and effectiveness of Ukrainian Intelligence and military operations.

Like this: Like Loading...