How many “martyrs” were destroyed along with “Novocherkassk”: the expert named an incredible number

Vadim Khludzinsky18:12, 12/26/23

An explosion of such force was caused by the “practically unprotected” warhead of the drone.

As a result of the destruction of the Novocherkassk landing ship, the Russian occupiers could have lost about two thousand Shahed attack drones . Military analyst, reserve colonel Pyotr Chernik said this during the telethon.

According to him, the explosion of such force was caused by the “practically unprotected” warhead of the drone.

“There is a completely different principle for mounting the warhead. It is practically unprotected, since it does not have such a thick wall as a projectile has. There is a high probability that this is what started the fire, and if this is really the case, then this is minus about 2 thousand.” martyrs.” This is a good result,” the expert noted.

Chernik also emphasized that the powerful detonation on the Novocherkassk was most likely caused by the “martyrs” who were on board.

“It burned very strongly. It burned strongly. We understand that it burns where there is something that can burn. I am more inclined that it is still a “martyr,” summed up the military analyst.

