How are Ukrainian POWs treated by #russia?

Dec 12, 2023
30-year-old Oleksii Anulia, CIS #kickboxing champion, member of the Ukrainian National Guards, returned from Russian captivity a year ago. Oleksii told in detail how he was treated by Russian captors: how he was #tortured, beaten up, and #starved so much that he had to #eat worms — and even a live mouse https://lnkd.in/dsu_KxBJ
«My weight had always been about 102 kilograms, but in captivity I lost 40 kilograms. Moreover, I #shrunk by 6 centimeters and my height became 186 cm. Until then, I had been completely healthy, checked up every 6 months. I used to run 15 kilometres every day and do 35 pull-ups. I was a CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) kickboxing champion, master of sports.
Now for me it is difficult to walk a kilometre, there is #not a single healthy organ. During my rehabilitation in Latvia, I managed to do several pull-ups, but it was extremely difficult…»
Oleksii was away from home for 19 months. After he was exchanged, he was treated in 16 hospitals in #Ukraine for 6 months, then spent 4 months abroad: 1 month in #Israel, and 3 months in #Latvia. He finally returned home only in November 2023.
“Once I brought an #earthworm from the street. I wrapped it in a rag, put it in the cistern and forgot about it for a week. When I took it out there was already a whole brood of them. That’s how I got my first #protein for a long time. I ate them all. Any chocolate hasn’t tasted more delicious for me since my rescue than those earthworms.
In the punishment cell, I hunted for a #mouse and a fat #rat. To eat them. The wardens realised that and poisoned the rat.
Then I started hunting for a little mouse, and it took me almost 4 months. I caught it and hit it on a nail. The wardens saw that there was a movement in my cell, which was forbidden. They came up and opened the door of my cell. To prevent the mouse from escaping, I put it in my mouth. I pressed it down with all my teeth so that it couldn’t run down my oesophagus. It was gnawing at my palate, biting my tongue through. The tail was like a propeller in my mouth. It was scratching with its claws. When they came in, I had to speak up, report to them. But I didn’t, because I wouldn’t let my meal to escape, I didn’t have food for days. They did not give me any food. They took me out and started hitting my right kidney. They beat me hard. The blue-green hematoma did not go away for a long time. They were beating me, and I was holding the mouse tightly in my teeth. My mouth was #bleeding. They thought that was because they had damaged my kidney: “Get up, it will be better for you”. In fact, it was because the mouse had bitten my mouth. That’s why the #torture was not long…..”
There are #thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in Russian captivity going through #hell every day.
Nine months in Russian captivity. Oleksii Anulia told how he was starving, eating worms and a live mouse:
https://texty.org.ua/articles/111246/nine-months-in-russian-captivity-oleksii-anulia-told-how-he-was-starving-eating-worms-and-a-live-mouse/
“They used to beat me with sticks, truncheons, and stun guns. I could not walk on my foot, it was rotting.
It started — at 7.00 they beat you, at 8.00 — they beat you during the inspection; at 10.00 — they beat you before the walk. Every time we walked through the detention center — they beat you; in front of the exercise yard — they beat you; when you went in — they beat you even more. When you came out — you were searched thoroughly and beaten from all sides with sticks. If you went further — they beat you again. And it was not even lunchtime yet. They could beat you for 15 minutes or an hour and a half.
My head, arms, legs, anus were bleeding. My ribs and fingers were broken. They hit my bad leg on purpose. On my right hand, they cut the tendons on my thumb with a rusty knife. They told me: “You were shooting at our military with this finger, killing our soldiers”.
