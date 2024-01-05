January 5, 2023 – By OFP

Russia confirmed the killing of 23 of its soldiers during yesterday’s Ukrainian attack on Crimea. Among them are high-ranking officers and special forces.

This information was shared by the Russian Z-channel “Kremlevskaya Tabakerka”, referring to sources in the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

They confirm that yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit military targets in Crimea with 10 missiles, of which 3 failed to be intercepted.

“We hit the target. Military facilities were damaged in the Saksky district, not far from Sevastopol. Twenty-three military personnel were killed at two facilities,” the Russian resource wrote.

According to his data, among the killed, there were 5 high-ranking officers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and at least 9 special ops members.

Z-channel complained that the anti-aircraft system of the Russian Federation in Crimea has been weakened, which is why new successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are expected in the near future.

