Grandparents joyfully shouted “Hurray” on the occasion of Putin’s nomination for the presidential election.

Kringe-News in Russia continues. The so-called “Putin Troops” organized a celebration to mark the dictator’s nomination for presidential elections in 2024.

In the Telegram channel, members of the Russian dictator’s “detachments” showed how they celebrated the news of Putin’s nomination.

“Hurray! Putin is running for president,” elderly supporters of the brutal dictator captioned the video.

Especially for this event, the “teams” bought champagne, which they joyfully opened to the shouts of “Hurray” and “For Putin.” Some grandmothers wore branded T-shirts with a portrait of the dictator.

“Our organization is very glad that we remain on your team, together with you,” said one of Putin’s elderly fans.

The current President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will nominate his candidacy for the presidency. He said this in the Kremlin at a celebration on the occasion of the Day of Heroes of the Fatherland. At the celebrations, the father of the commander of the separate reconnaissance battalion “Sparta” liquidated in Ukraine asked Putin whether he would run for president.

“Yes, I will,” Putin replied.

Before this, Presidential Speaker Dmitry Peskov said that Putin “relies on the support of people, pursuing his main interest – improving living standards.”

Let us remind you that these elections will be Putin’s fifth.

