Helping Ukraine will be one of Italy’s priorities at the head of the G7

Italy, which holds the G7 presidency in 2024, has decided to make assistance to Ukraine the main topic of the agenda.

January 23, 2024

Italy intends to make support for Ukraine and the regulation of artificial intelligence the priorities of its presidency of the G7 in 2024, Reuters reported on Tuesday, January 23, citing a government source in Rome.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the goal of the G7 will be to assure Kiev of full support and not show Russia any signs of weakness, the agency writes. Other topics at this year’s G7 summits include the conflict in the Middle East, food security, climate change, African development and relations with China, Reuters lists.

The G7 leaders’ summit will take place in Puglia, Italy, in mid-June. In total, 20 G7 meetings at the ministerial level will take place this year. In mid-March we will talk about industry, technology and digitalization. Artificial intelligence will likely be raised next. According to a Reuters source, ministers will discuss the impact of technology on jobs, as well as the ethical aspects of AI.

