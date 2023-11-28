“Having large families should become a way of life”: Putin urged Russians to have more children

Katerina Chernovol19:16, 28.11.23
According to Putin, Russians need to “revive the tradition of large families.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation is faced with “the most difficult demographic challenges.” To overcome them, the dictator called on Russians to have more children.
According to The Moscow Times , the dictator announced this at a meeting of the World Russian People’s Gathering. According to Putin, Russians need to “revive the tradition of large families.”
The President of the Russian Federation noted that many peoples of Russia “preserve the tradition of a strong, multi-generational family, where four, five or more children are raised.” He emphasized that previously Russian families had seven or eight children, if not more.
“Let’s preserve and revive these wonderful traditions. Having many children and a large family should become the norm, a way of life for all the peoples of Russia,” Putin said.
At the same time, the Russian dictator emphasized that it is “impossible” to solve Russia’s demographic problems only with the help of money, benefits, social payments and benefits.
Other Russian news
Russia sent a mentally retarded prisoner to the war against Ukraine. He cannot read or write, but no one saw a problem in this. Semyon Karmanov went to prison in 2020 for stealing 5 thousand rubles and was supposed to be released in a few months, but he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Russian’s relatives believe that Karmanov’s military ID was issued in the colony because he was not registered with the military registration and enlistment office due to his disability.
Meanwhile, in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Russians named their newborn daughter Russia-Svyatosiya-Svyatorossiya . This is already the 14th child in the family.
The production of soldiers must be increased according the Leader of the Fourth Reich!
My thought exactly.
PTN PNH!!!
dictators, either political or religious like the proles to have lots of children.
more cannon fodder for piss poor wages.
more slaves to earn the shithole money which they can embezzle or brazenly steal.
more worshippers to pay more into the collection plate, so the bishop can drink more expensive wines, eat expensive food and wear more gold embroidered gowns or robes.
more spawn means money coming into the house doesn’t go so far, so to earn more money, the earners in the house have to work long hours, then come home too tired to revolt and rise up against the ruling thieving classes.
more children also of course means more candidates for the kiddie fiddlers in the political and religious world.
The hidden ideology behind it all is to send women back to the Middle Ages. The campaign began long before the invasion. For orcs, a woman’s place is behind the stove, or in a henhouse. that’s all.
How many women in the Duma? or leader of anything in the “USSR”?
For orcs: different gender, different ability, different social function.
This country is a total disaster. A disgusting social manure.