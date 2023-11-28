“Having large families should become a way of life”: Putin urged Russians to have more children

Katerina Chernovol19:16, 28.11.23

According to Putin, Russians need to “revive the tradition of large families.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation is faced with “the most difficult demographic challenges.” To overcome them, the dictator called on Russians to have more children.

According to The Moscow Times , the dictator announced this at a meeting of the World Russian People’s Gathering. According to Putin, Russians need to “revive the tradition of large families.”

The President of the Russian Federation noted that many peoples of Russia “preserve the tradition of a strong, multi-generational family, where four, five or more children are raised.” He emphasized that previously Russian families had seven or eight children, if not more.

“Let’s preserve and revive these wonderful traditions. Having many children and a large family should become the norm, a way of life for all the peoples of Russia,” Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian dictator emphasized that it is “impossible” to solve Russia’s demographic problems only with the help of money, benefits, social payments and benefits.

Other Russian news

Russia sent a mentally retarded prisoner to the war against Ukraine. He cannot read or write, but no one saw a problem in this. Semyon Karmanov went to prison in 2020 for stealing 5 thousand rubles and was supposed to be released in a few months, but he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Russian’s relatives believe that Karmanov’s military ID was issued in the colony because he was not registered with the military registration and enlistment office due to his disability.

Meanwhile, in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Russians named their newborn daughter Russia-Svyatosiya-Svyatorossiya . This is already the 14th child in the family.

