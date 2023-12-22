Germany Surpasses Initial Tank Commitment, Boosts Marder Deliveries to Ukraine

21 December, 2023

Marder 1A5 IFV. Photo credits: PzBrig15

Germany will provide Ukraine with more Marder infantry fighting vehicles than previously reported.

This information was published on the official website of the German government.

According to the updated list of aid from the German government, the country has financed or transferred 120 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Of the 120 infantry fighting vehicles, 40 were purchased from the Hellenic Armed Forces and handed over to Rheinmetall for repair and modernization.

The Marder 1A3 armored personnel carrier at Rheinmetall’s plant in Unterlüß. Photo credits: Bild

Other IFVs, in the amount of 80 units, were transferred to Ukraine from the depots of the Bundeswehr and Rheinmetall.

Starting in the spring of 2022, Rheinmetall, on its own initiative, began overhauling Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles for future delivery to Ukraine.

After appropriate repairs and modernization, the first batch of 20 vehicles was shipped to Ukraine on March 21, 2023, and in June of the same year, Ukraine received an additional 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles.

Marder 1A3 of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces during exercises. Photo credits: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

The first Marder 1A3 IFVs were transferred to the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

As Militarnyi previously reported, Denmark and Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine. Under it, the countries agreed to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with additional CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

The decision was announced during a joint meeting of Troels Lund Poulsen and Paul Johnson, Ministers of Defense of Denmark and Sweden.

The Declaration of Intent means that the parties will work on procuring additional CV90 IFVs for Ukraine, which will strengthen the overall capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson added that the government had previously provided Ukraine with 50 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, which have proven to be “effective and highly appreciated” in Ukraine.

