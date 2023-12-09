December 9, 2023
Quantum Systems, a German drone company, has joined the Diia City portal in order to establish drone production facilities in Ukraine, the Digital Transformation Ministry’s press service reported via Telegram Dec. 8.
Diia City is a special “economic zone” set up for taxation, legislation, and employment benefits tailored for local and foreign tech firms.
According to the ministry, Quantum Systems hopes its residency in Diia City will help it establish drone production facilities in Ukraine and launch a research and development center.
Quantum Systems first began providing Ukraine with drones after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The firm also established a service, support, training, and logistics center in Ukraine in 2023. The company promised in September 2023 to supply Kyiv with 100 tactical drones.
The ministry said Quantum Systems joined Diia City in response to the government’s call to increase drone production in Ukraine. Increased weapons production in the Russian Federation has heightened fears that Russia’s war will expand to more regions within Ukraine.
Quantum Systems has been designing, developing, and producing drone vehicles for 8 years. The company has over 200 employees and 80 authorized retailers worldwide.
The ministry called the move “a powerful expansion.”
“Diia.City is becoming a defense-tech hub,” the announcement read.
https://kyivindependent.com/german-drone-manufacturer-joins-diia-city-to-produce-drones-in-ukraine/
One comment
The significance of foreign companies working together with Ukraine is not only the increase of manufacturing capacities of vitally needed equipment, but is a show of confidence in the country and a belief in its blossoming future. No one would want to invest in a place that is in danger of being destroyed or stripped bare by a horde of cockroaches that steal everything that isn’t demolished.