Deven Moon

Dec 1, 2023

The West should, but the the West isn’t, more preoccupied to do business than helping Ukraine to end this war.

The Economist wrote an article about Putin’s chances of winning the war and how the West, due to its lack of strategic vision, is not doing enough to stop him.

“The West could do much more to frustrate Putin. If it had made the decision, it could have deployed industrial and financial resources that dwarf Russia’s.

However, fatalism, complacency, and a shocking lack of strategic vision are getting in the way, especially in Europe.

For its own sake and for the sake of Ukraine, the West must urgently get rid of its lethargy,” the article says.

Inside Russia, according to The Economist, people are used to war, the so-called elite has tightened control over the economy, and Putin can afford to pay lifetime salaries to the families of those who fight and die.

“The best way to deter Putin is for Europe to show its resolve and provide Ukraine with air defense and long-range missiles to strike Russian supply lines,” the newspaper concludes.

Full original article behind paywall.

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

Dec 2

Moscow hopes to “integrate” the seized territories of eastern Ukraine – Center of National Resistance of Ukraine.

“The day before, the governors of Voronezh and Rostov regions signed an agreement on the formation of the “Donbas” commonwealth with L. Pasichnyk and D. Pushilin, who are impersonating the leaders of the seized lands of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In this way, the enemy is trying to blur the geographical concept of Donbas and give it Russian affiliation”.

“These legal agreements are null and void and are worthless props for spreading propaganda, having no impact on the real state of affairs. Donbas remains a purely Ukrainian territory,” the Center of National Resistance of Ukraine stressed.

