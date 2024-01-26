France Transfers Additional M270 LRU MLRS to Ukraine

25 January, 2024

French LRU MRL. Photo credits: French Ministry of Defense

France has delivered an additional number of LRU multiple launch rocket systems, announced the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

The Ministry further stated that this transfer is part of the ‘Artillery for Ukraine’ coalition.

As part of this coalition, France handed over two additional LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, bringing the total number of French systems to six.

Lance-Roquettes Unitaire, or LRU for short, is the French version of the American M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System).

They are equipped with a modernized EFCS fire control system, a new navigation system (using GPS), and a new communication system.

In total, 13 out of 57 MLRSs of the French army were modernized in 2011-2014. They were then sent to the 1st Artillery Regiment.

Other combat vehicles that were decided not to be upgraded were placed into storage. France has an overall plan to replace all of its M270s by 2027.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the first four units of LRUs in the fall of 2022. The first photos of this system in the army appeared in December 2022.

LRU of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. December 2022. Photo credits: ArmyInform

Like the U.S. version, the LRU can use GMLRS high-precision rockets, which provides it with unmatched accuracy and a range of up to 80 km.

As Militarnyi previously reported, the UK and Italy will receive M270 MLRS upgraded to M270A2 configuration.

Work on modernizing a certain number of MLRS is planned to be completed by September 30, 2027.

Modernization of the British MLRS will be carried out at local enterprises.

