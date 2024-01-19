France must produce more weapons for Ukraine – Macron

Vadim Khludzinsky20:51, 01/19/24

The European Union promised to supply Kyiv with a million shells at the beginning of 2024, but so far, according to the European Parliament, only 300 thousand have been delivered.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the country’s defense industry to ramp up production as Europe scrambles to increase arms supplies to support Ukraine. Bild reports this .

“We must strengthen the transformation we have begun in order to respond more quickly to Ukraine’s needs in the war against Russia. We cannot allow Russia to think that it can win,” Macron said in an address to the military.

According to Macron, “Russia’s victory will mean the end of European security.” He said defense companies are expected to increase production speed and volume, as well as innovate.

“We must never again be satisfied with production times that stretch over several years,” he added.

French assistance to Ukraine – latest news

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with the head of Ukrainian state Vladimir Zelensky, during which the parties agreed to create an “artillery coalition” . According to the initiative, France undertakes to produce dozens of advanced Caesar artillery systems and ammunition for Ukraine in 2024.

UNIAN also reported that during the World Economic Forum in Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron called for preventing Russia from winning over Ukraine

