France is preparing 40 SCALP EG missiles for Ukraine

France will supply Ukraine with 40 new SCALP EG long-range cruise missiles and “hundreds of bombs.”

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he would sign an agreement on new arms supplies to Ukraine.

At a press conference at the Elysee Palace, Macron shared he was working with Kyiv on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

He also noted that the agreement should be signed in a few weeks.

“I will go to Ukraine myself in February. I will announce the finalization of these texts. The supply of the ammunition that I mentioned will begin,” Emmanuel Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky, May 15, 2023



Macron added that in the coming weeks, Europeans will strengthen their support for Ukraine so that it can continue defending itself against Russia since Moscow cannot be allowed to defeat Ukraine. Otherwise, Europe’s security will be threatened.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, France has been one of the main European allies. The country provides active financial and military assistance.

Ukrainian Air Force aircraft have long been using French SCALP EG cruise missiles to strike important military targets of the invaders.

For this purpose, Ukrainian Su-24M/MR aircraft have been adapted to use such long-range aviation weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky makes an inscription on the SCALP EG missile. August 6, 2023. Photo credits: Office of the President



Similar air-launched cruise missiles were provided to Ukraine by the United Kingdom.

The Franco-British Storm Shadow/SCALP EG long-range air-to-ground missile is designed to overcome air defense systems and destroy important stationary targets, particularly bunkers.

The 5.1-meter-long missile has a flight weight of up to 1300 kg, and the weight of its warhead is 450 kg.

