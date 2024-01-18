France announced the production of almost 80 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine, – Le Parisien

Katerina Chernovol01:14, 01/18/24

The country’s defense minister said that France is introducing a war economy regime.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that his country will produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns for Ukraine.

He made this statement in a comment to Le Parisien . The official emphasized that in a situation where Western assistance is exhausted, France is introducing a war economy regime.

“Ukraine itself is ready to invest part of its resources. It has just purchased six installations at its own expense to start the initiative,” Lecornu said.

In addition, the French Minister of Defense announced the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on Thursday, January 18. Defense leaders should visit the Nexter plant in Bourges, where the Caesar self-propelled gun is produced.

(C)UNIAN 2024

