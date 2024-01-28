Flocks Ukrainian Drones Led By ‘Queen’ Drone Strike On Russians

The Ukrainian military has developed unique tactics.

28.01.2024

Ukrainian fighters can launch a flock of drones on the battlefield, which fly over long distances accompanied by another repeater drone. A Russian soldier who survived the bombing spoke about one of these cases. Newsweek describes the military innovation, which worried the Russian soldier.

This Russian serviceman was apparently a witness to a "flock of Ukrainian FPV drones led by a repeater drone Queen" which descended onto Russian positions and started the bombing. pic.twitter.com/LhvFg8syXW — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) January 26, 2024

The journalists drew attention to the video of the Russian newspaper Izvestia, which showed a Russian citizen from the BARS unit. The man said that he saw a flock of Ukrainian FPV drones that flew up to the Russian positions. A larger device, which he called the “queen”, hovered over the small drones.

“Ukraine’s military is sending a large wing with a repeater which broadcasts the signal and underneath is a flock of FPV drones. A flock of around 10—the Queen is somewhere above at a high altitude in a small detection range. It brings the flock of drones, which then descend onto positions and start working,” the Russian explained.

Also in the story, the Russian media explained that the repeater allows FPV drones to save batteries. For example, they may land and wait for an opportunity. The repeater, meanwhile, detects targets and then issues a command to attack.

“When a large mother drone spots targets, the kamikazes take off, sometimes several meters from the target, and attack,” Newsweek cites the Russian.

Newsweek noted that they wrote a letter to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine to receive confirmation of such tactics: but they have yet to receive a response.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/28/581175/

Like this: Like Loading...