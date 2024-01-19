Firefighters overwhelmed: Burning Oil Depot in Russia Paralyzed Work Of Railway

Russian firefighters cannot cope with the fire.

19.01.2024

In the Russian city of Klintsy (Bryansk region), where a UAV successfully attacked an oil depot, the work of the railway was urgently stopped, reports dialog.ua.

Firefighters are unable to control the fire.

The burning oil depot was too close to the railway station and tracks. Work was completely paralyzed. People are being taken off trains.

Also, a fire train with 120 tons of water was urgently brought to Klintsy to extinguish the burning oil depot.

The area of the fire, according to the latest data, reached 1 thousand m². Four gasoline tanks are on fire.

Klintsy, in the Bryansk region, was attacked by an unknown attack UAV at approximately 6:40 local time.

The drone successfully hit its intended target — an oil depot that the Russian Federation uses to supply its army.

The massive fire has not been extinguished for several hours. Judging by the scale of the emergency, there will be little left of the oil depot. Russian authorities claim that there were no casualties during the strike.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/19/580034/

