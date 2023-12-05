Finland wants to become a “disproportionately large” arms supplier to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Yuri Kobzar15:42, 05.12.23

The Finns are also persuading the rest of Europe to help Ukraine more actively.

Finland intends to start producing ammunition to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army. The final decision should be made in the coming weeks. The country’s Minister of Defense Antti Hakkänen spoke about this in an interview with Iltalehte .

According to him, negotiations have already been completed on how Finland will increase the production of heavy ammunition for arming Ukraine. According to the minister, the final decision will be made by Christmas, which will be a “Christmas gift” for Ukrainians.

“The goal is to support Ukraine even stronger than it is now. At the same time, we continue to improve the readiness of Finland and the Scandinavian region for ammunition production,” says Häkkänen.

The minister notes that Finland has appealed to both NATO and the EU, especially large member states, to increase arms assistance to Ukraine.

“The armament of Ukraine is a critical issue for us. The main priority of our EU and NATO influence is to push larger countries, especially in Europe, to increase the production of ammunition,” Hakkänen emphasizes.

He added that Finland also wants to become a large supplier of ammunition to Ukraine – disproportionately large when compared to the size of the population. The Finnish government explains its aspirations simply – it restrains Russia, which has a long common border with Finland

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...