Feb 24, 2024 will be the second anniversary of the commencement of the Russian plan to exterminate Ukraine with all-out war

By Lemuel Chyme, Palookaville Free Press

Jan 19, 2024

Also 2024 is the tenth anniversary of the active phase of Putin’s war against Ukraine, which began also on the date of Feb 24, in 2014.

Also the twentieth anniversary of Putin’s hybrid war against Ukraine, which began in 2004, with the attempted assassination of Viktor Yuschenko, followed by the appointment of spin doctor Paul Manafort to get kremlin puppet and gangster Viktor Yanukovich elected. The plan succeeded in 2010.

How Paul Manafort Elected Ukraine’s President:

https://www.rferl.org/a/on-eve-of-trial-a-deeper-glimpse-into-how-paul-manafort-elected-ukraine-s-president/29394601.html

The thug rule of Yanukovich worked out very well for Putin, because it led to the Maidan, which gave him the excuse he was looking for to put his long-planned invasion of Crimea into operation.

Genocidal activities began in 2014 with the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk. These are documented very fully by Halya Coynash, of Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group. Russia of course started producing spurious accounts of Ukrainians committing genocide in Donbas. Lies as usual, inspired by the nazi Josef Goebbels theory: “Always accuse your enemies of your own sins.”

Also see: “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda also attributed to the Joseph Goebbels. It has been taken up religiously by the fascist RF ruling junta.

In the UK, Germany and some other countries, Holocaust denial is a crime.

Any west-based politician, media or public figure who advocates for Putin’s war is an accessory to genocide. Legislation needs to created to formalize that. Firstly the US, UK and all other responsible countries should declare that Russia is a terror state that meets all the legal definitions of state genocide in its war with Ukraine. See the following document from the ICC:

https://www.icc-cpi.int/sites/default/files/Publications/Elements-of-Crimes.pdf

Towards the end of WW2, the vicious propagandist Willam Joyce: AKA “Lord Haw Haw”, was hunted down by the British army and strung up. That fate should be an available option for the worst offenders today. “Pour encourager les autres”, as Voltair said. “In order to encourage the others” —said ironically of an action (such as an execution) carried out as a warning to others.

A legal analysis has been published : “The Russian Federation’s Escalating Commission Of Genocide In Ukraine.” The full report can be seen here:

https://newlinesinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/20230726-Genocide-Ukraine-Report-NISLAP_.pdf

After two years of horror, all democratic countries with integrity should indeed formally announce that the RF is a terror state that is committing planned, deliberate, systematic genocide in Ukraine.

That would pave the way for western proponents of Russia to be prosecuted. More importantly, it would consolidate the need for a much more determined response to the foul aggression of the RF.

The “Proposed plan for victory in Ukraine” can be seen here:

https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Proposed-Plan-for-Victory-in-Ukraine.pdf

It contains three crucial items:

1/ providing critical weapons to Ukraine at the speed of relevance,

2/ tightening sanctions on the Putin regime and

3/ transferring frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine.

These must be expedited immediately.

