Explosions sound in Kerch and Feodosia, the Crimean Bridge is blocked – network

The occupation authorities did not comment on what was happening.

On the night of Tuesday, December 5, loud explosions were heard in occupied Crimea . The Russian Telegram channel SHOT writes about this .

Residents of Kerch reported that they counted at least nine explosions in the area of ​​Arshintsevo and the village of Voikovo. “According to preliminary data, the air defense system was activated,” they write.

At 2:25, the Telegram channel of the Road Information Center reported on the situation on the road approaches to the Crimean Bridge that traffic was temporarily blocked.

“We ask those on the bridge and in the inspection area to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers,” drivers were urged.

Updated at 04:00: At least 15-16 explosions were counted in Kerch within an hour. Local residents say they hear the sounds of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Updated at 03:36: There is no light in the area of ​​the Kerch Bridge, as well as in some areas of the city, Crimean Wind reports.

Updated at 03:28: Residents of Feodosia write online that they also hear explosions in the city.

