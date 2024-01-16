Explosion Takes Place At TPP in Magadan: Russians Left Without Heat At -25 Frost

The large-scale accident was shown on video.

16.01.2024

In the evening on Monday, January 15, there was allegedly an accident at the local thermal power plant in the city of Magadan in the far east of Russia. Dense smoke rose above the thermal power plant, and before that local residents heard an explosion.

The corresponding footage was published by Russian Telegram channels.

A loud sound is heard on one of the videos – according to the Russians, “either an explosion or a burst”.

At the same time, heating and hot water disappeared in different micro-districts of Magadan. The air temperature in the Russian city is now -25 degrees centigrade.

Local authorities later said the accident was related to “a burst in the return pipeline of the Magadan Thermal Power Plant.”

The city’s mayor, Yuri Grishan, said schools will not work at least during the first shift on Tuesday. Only those kindergartens that have independent heating will work.

“Due to the reduction of circulation volume, the temperature in houses has dropped. There is no threat to the heat networks of the city. It will take at least six hours to restore the temperature regime. The temperature in houses and objects of social sphere has dropped,” stated his message.

Like this: Like Loading...