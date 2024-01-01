“Everything is boiling in me”: Putin promised to strike Ukraine after the attack on Belgorod

Yuri Kobzar15:24, 01.01.24

At the same time, the dictator says that he does not consider Ukraine an enemy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the strategic situation for Russia in the war with Ukraine is “satisfactory.” He stated this during a visit to a military hospital, where a meeting was allegedly held with servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces undergoing treatment.

Putin, in particular, said that the situation in the war was allegedly changing in Russia’s favor, that the Russian “father-commanders” had allegedly learned to fight without unnecessary casualties, and that Russia intended to end the war “on its own terms.”

“Ukraine itself is not an enemy for us. But those who want to destroy Russian statehood, to achieve, as they say, the strategic defeat of Russia on the battlefield… They have been talking and writing about this publicly for decades. They are just talking about it frankly: to divide (Russia – UNIAN) into five parts,” Putin said.

At the same time, Putin boasted that the Russian economy is growing in conditions of war, and Ukraine “has already been completely destroyed, there is nothing left there.”

Commenting on the events in Belgorod on December 30, the Russian dictator called the incident a “terrorist attack.”

“What happened in Belgorod is, of course, a terrorist act. Because, under the cover of two missiles, they fired from multiple launch rocket systems and MLRS. (…) Just a targeted attack on the civilian population,” Putin said in response to a question one of the “wounded soldiers”.

At the same time, Putin claims that Russia allegedly does not intend to strike at the civilian population of Ukraine, but will strike exclusively at military targets.

“Of course, we can hit squares in Kyiv and in any other city, I understand, everything is boiling with me, but what, do we need to hit civilians? No, we’re hitting military targets, that’s what we’ll do,” he said Russian dictator.

(C)UNIAN 2024

