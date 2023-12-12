EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law

12 DECEMBER 2023

A group of ambassadors from EU member states travelled to Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) on Monday to find out what local authorities and the Hungarian community think about recent amendments to the law on national minorities.

Source: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Describing the ambassadors’ trip to Zakarpattia as “productive and reassuring”, Mathernova said the new legislative package on national minorities had been well received by both local authorities and minority leaders in Berehove.

“An important signal ahead of the European Council. The future of Ukraine is in the EU,” the diplomat added.

Viktor Mykyta, Head of the Zakarpattia Oblast Military Administration, said the ambassadors had been briefed on the region’s ethnic composition and the educational, religious and cultural needs of minority communities.

“Now the rights of ethnic communities in all spheres of life are protected by a law that meets all European standards. We are demonstrating that ethnic communities are an integral part of our society, working together every day to win, defending the country at the front, respecting each other, protecting them from manipulation and pressure, and looking to the future together,” he added.

Background:

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law amending the legislation on national minorities which takes account of the European Commission’s recommendations and is required for further progress towards EU membership.

Hungary, however, has hinted that it considers the decision insufficient to ensure the rights of the Hungarian minority.

Hungary is currently blocking the adoption of decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit on 14-15 December, claiming that Kyiv is not ready, particularly with regard to the issue of national minorities.

