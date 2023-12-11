Dutch Prime Minister insists EU reaches arms deal to Ukraine

Oleg Davygora16:33, 11.12.23

Rutte said it is very important that there is no “double bloc” against Ukraine.

EU leaders must support Ukraine with significant military funding this week to avoid a “double bloc” of support for Kiev on both sides of the Atlantic, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned on Monday.

“Given the problems in the United States, where new money is blocked, it is very important that we do not have a double block against Ukraine,” Rutte said at the Hertie School in Berlin, Politico writes .

“We need to agree on the monetary part because it is extremely important for [Ukraine] to move forward as a state, as well as in the military effort,” he added.

Problems with assistance for Ukraine

The US Congress is deadlocked over new funding for Ukraine, while the EU has yet to reach an agreement on the future of the European Peace Fund (EPF), a cash fund used to partially reimburse states for arms sales to Kyiv.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss a proposal to inject 5 billion euros of cash into the EPF instead of the four-year 20 billion euro fund proposed earlier this year. But with Germany facing a budget crisis and Hungary threatening a veto , the outcome of this week’s talks is still unclear.

EU ambassadors failed to agree on details of military aid as well as EU membership and sanctions during mammoth closed-door talks on Sunday, leaving doubts whether leaders will be able to achieve a breakthrough this week.

