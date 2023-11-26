Dutch forensic team completes Ukraine deployment

26.11.2023 15:00

The Dutch forensic team, which investigated war crimes in Ukraine, has returned to the Netherlands.

Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren reported this on X (formerly Twitter), an Ukrinform correspondent wrote.

“The fourth judicial and investigative group, the military police, returned safely from Ukraine. They investigated war crimes under the banner of the International Criminal Court. And this is extremely important because they should never go unpunished. Thank you for your efforts,” she wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Europol has set up a special working group to provide assistance in the investigation of international crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine since February 2022.

The purpose of the group is to help identify suspects and gather evidence of their complicity in alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, or crimes of genocide through the collection and analysis of open source data.

In this context, Europol noted that there is a huge amount of information on the internet that can significantly help investigators in checking and registering cases of war crimes.

Fourteen countries participate in the project: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

The group is led by the international crime units of the Dutch and German police with the support of Europol.

