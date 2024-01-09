Drones with ‘computer vision’: how they destroy Russian Pantsir air defense

8 january, 2024

Warmate ‘kamikaze’ drone

Photo: Defense Express

‘Computer vision’ is a crucial technology that is employed in ‘kamikaze’ drones which are in use by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Defense Express reports.

Computer and machine vision are technologies that both capture and analyze images to achieve a useful result. The machine vision technology, which allows the drone to keep track of the target and hit it even if the communication is lost, is used not only by Russia but also by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate showed a video of two Pantsir-S1 air defense missile systems being destroyed by drones with this technology.

The video demonstrates that the Pantsirs maintain a combat-ready position while conducting radar surveillance; they do not, however, react to the attacking UAVs. The ‘kamikaze’ drones themselves lose signal as they come closer, but it didn’t stop the attack because the drone used “machine vision” to identify the target.

Due to independent autonomous image recognition via the camera, the drone is able to maintain target awareness and drive toward it even if a signal is lost due to terrain or EW. Which, in the case of a ‘kamikaze’ drone, leads to the destruction of the target.

The Polish version of the Defense24 website recognized these ‘kamikaze’ drones and reported that they belonged to the Polish Warmate unit of the WB Group. The software interface, however hazy, did not stop the Poles from identifying their own weaponry, which is indicative of this.

They also noted that although the screen displays a GPS error message, Warmate can work without it, and the manufacturer had intended this when developing the drone.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-drones-with-machine-vision-how-they-destroy-russian-pantsir-sam

Like this: Like Loading...