“Do you seriously think there is a war in Kyiv?”: Fico distinguished himself with a cynical statement

The Slovak Prime Minister called the Russian war against Ukraine a “local conflict.”

Robert Fico said that there is supposedly no war in Kyiv / photo UNIAN, Anastasia Sirotkina

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico , known for his pro-Russian views, distinguished himself with a cynical statement after the morning shelling of Kyiv by Russian troops. He said that life in the Ukrainian capital is supposedly normal and there is no war there, writes Reuters .

“Do you seriously think that there is a war in Kyiv? Are you joking, please, I hope you are not serious. Go there and you will see that there is normal life in the city, absolutely normal life,” he answered the question about the appropriateness of a trip to Kyiv for in order to better understand the Russian war against Ukraine, which has been going on for the second year.

The Slovak Prime Minister called the Russian war against Ukraine a “local conflict.” At the same time, he evasively refused a trip to Kyiv. According to him, it would be more practical to meet in Uzhgorod (Fico’s visit to Ukraine was planned for January 24 – ed.). He noted that this city was chosen by the Ukrainian side.

