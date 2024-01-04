Defense forces are expanding their bridgehead in the Kherson region

58 military clashes took place at the front in 24 hours – General Staff

4.01.2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During January 3, 58 military clashes took place on the Ukrainian front , most of which took place in the Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions . There, the Defense Forces repelled almost fifty attacks by Russian troops, as well as nine assaults on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The defenders continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper, inflicting losses on the enemy, who is not abandoning attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spoke about the latest news from the front in its morning report on January 4, 2024 – the 680th day of a full-scale war.

The day before, the Russian army carried out seven missile and 58 air strikes and carried out 57 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and injured, and residential and industrial infrastructure was destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were subjected to air strikes: Zolochev, Morokhovets, Pilnaya, Kolodyaznoe, Petropavlovka, Kucherovka, Podol, Ivanovka, Berestovo, Kharkov region; Stelmakhovka, Novoegorovka, Serebryanskoe forestry – Lugansk; Terny, Spornoe, Severnoye, Alexandropol, Avdeevka, Novomikhailovka, Vodyanoye – Donetsk; Orekhov, Novodarovka – Zaporozhye; Red Lighthouse, Berislav – Kherson. About 110 settlements of the Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Nikolaev regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGV “North” in the Volyn and Polesie directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes . In Seversky and Slobozhansky – the Russian Armed Forces maintain a military presence in the border areas, carry out active sabotage activities, and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGV “Khortitsa” in the Kupyansky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Sinkovka area and east of Petropavlovka, Kharkov region. The occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the Liman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled four attacks of the invaders near Bogdanovka and Andreevka, Donetsk region.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGV “Tavria” in the Avdeevka direction, the defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who is not abandoning attempts to encircle Avdeevka. Our warriors steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the day before, fighters repulsed 13 Russian attacks near Novobakhmutovka, Stepnoy, Aviivka, and another 19 attacks in the Severny, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinsky direction, our soldiers continued to hold back the enemy near Georgievka and Novomikhailovka, Donetsk region, where they repulsed 14 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but in the Zaporozhye Armed Forces they repulsed one enemy attack in the Rabotino area.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGV “Odessa” in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue activities to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, Russian troops do not give up attempts to dislodge our units from their positions; over the past 24 hours, they have carried out nine unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

On January 3, Ukrainian army aviation carried out strikes on 12 areas where personnel of the Russian Armed Forces were concentrated. Rocket Force units also hit one such area, as well as three air defense assets, three artillery assets, an electronic warfare station, and two enemy control posts.

As OBOZ.UA reported, according to the Institute for the Study of War, on January 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved success near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction of the front. At the same time, analysts added that positional battles continue there and on the left bank of the Kherson region.

