Danilov on strikes on Russian territory: for Ukrainian weapons, 1000 km is not a distance

Ekaterina Girnyk21:38, 01/23/24

The NSDC Secretary noted that Ukrainian weapons are used to strike targets in Russia.

Nowadays, a lot of attacks are being carried out on military targets on Russian territory , namely with Ukrainian-made weapons. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov spoke about this during the telethon .

“Today a lot of military infrastructure in Russia is being destroyed – precisely by our native weapons. Today, for us, 1,000 km is not some long distance so that we cannot penetrate there,” Danilov said, assuring that the strikes will continue until the occupiers leave Ukrainian territory.

He also emphasized that the Russian air defense cannot always see Ukrainian weapons in order to respond to the threat.

“We are very proud of our defensive achievements. I would like to remind you that we have already done a lot of useful work, destroying the enemy – not only in the temporarily occupied territories, but also directly in the city where the modern Fuhrer named Putin was born (in St. Petersburg), and in other cities. I am more than sure that this will continue and this situation will continue to intensify until they leave our land,” said the NSDC Secretary.

In addition, Danilov emphasized that there are “a lot” of people in the Russian Federation who help Ukraine during a full-scale war because “they feel like patriots of our country.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...