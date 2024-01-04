Crimea Hit by Multiple Explosions as Russia Scrambles Air Defenses

Jan 04, 2024

This illustrative image shows damage at a storm-hit seafront in Crimea’s largest city of Sevastopol on November 27, 2023. Explosions were heard in the city on January 4, 2023 according to local reports.GETTY IMAGES

A series of explosions have hit Crimea, according to reports in what Russia has described as a “terrorist” attack carried out by Ukraine.

Pro-Ukrainian Eastern European news outlet Nexta posted on Telegram that there were “about 10 explosions” in Sevastopol on Thursday afternoon.

The local Telegram Channel Crimean Wind said that one Ukrainian missile had been shot down while a second hit a military unit in Yukharina Balka where an airfield is located and that ambulances and fire fighters were at the scene.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that 10 Ukrainian missiles had been destroyed over the occupied peninsula following “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft guided missiles.”

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on social media that missile fragments had hit several areas in the port city and urged residents to stay in place or in emergency shelters.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

https://www.newsweek.com/crimea-explosions-ukraine-russia-1857808

