Congress likely to delay Ukraine aid until next year – The Hill

Katerina Chernovol22:52, 12/12/23

It will not be possible to reach agreement on the security of the US southern border until December 25, says Republican Senator John Cornyn.

The US Congress will likely delay consideration of legislation to help Ukraine and US border security until next year. The Hill writes about this .

Thus, Republican Senator John Cornyn, a member of the leadership team of Senate Republican leader Mitch Mackeonnell, told reporters that additional funding for Ukraine will likely be delayed until 2024. According to him, until December 25 it will not be possible to reach an agreement on the security of the US southern border.

Asked if there was time left this year to reach an agreement on border security reform and military aid to Ukraine, Cornyn responded briefly: “No.

At the same time, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that it would be “virtually impossible” to pass this bill. He also called on President Biden to become more involved in the stalled negotiations.

“All I said is that even if we reached an agreement, it would be virtually impossible to work it out, get it through the Senate, get it through the House of Representatives by Christmas. That doesn’t mean it’s not important,” he stressed

