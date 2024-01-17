Column of black smoke: explosion causes fire at polymer factory in Russia’s Rostov Oblast – video

At least two people have been reported injured in the Russian city of Shakhty in Rostov Oblast, where an explosion has occurred at the Avangard polymer factory and caused a fire.

Source: Yekaterina Stenyakina, a member of the Russian State Duma from Rostov Oblast; Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations; Russian Telegram channels.

Quote from Stenyakina: “There has been an explosion at the Avangard polymer factory in my hometown of Shakhty. All details are being established. The head of the administration is already at the scene. Residential buildings have not been affected. However, there is damage to a production facility, and the fire caused by the explosion has not been extinguished yet.”

Details: Stenyakina said there are no deaths, but two people have been taken to hospital. The factory workers have been evacuated.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the fire occurred in the settlement of Gidroprivod in the city of Shakhty. They report that a factory producing fillers for mattresses and pillows is on fire.

Russian Telegram channels, citing residents, state that a polyester plant is on fire and that an explosion was heard before that.

Official information about the causes of the fire is not yet available.

Telegram channel Mash suggests that the cause of the fire was a “short circuit”. People in nearby buildings claim that their windows have been shattered.

Insider notes that this factory was opened six months ago. It produces polyester staple fibre for light industry.

Later, the Governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golub stated that nine people had been affected as a result of the explosion and fire: one had received medical assistance on the spot, three people had sustained burns, and five had injuries of varying degrees.

He said that the fire, covering an area of 360 square metres, was extinguished by 12:49.

