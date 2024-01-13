Cherkasy Bus produced almost 500 buses and 350 trucks in 2023

The Cherkasy Bus enterprise summed up its production activities for 2023, having produced a total of about 850 units of automotive equipment.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the enterprise Oleksandr Dorosh, writes Auto-Consulting .

According to him, in 2023 “Cherkasky Bus” produced almost 500 buses and 350 units of trucks. It was possible to restore production indicators during the war thanks to the government program “School bus” and the program of affordable loans “5-7-9”.

Ukrainian-made school buses. Photo: Lviv OVA

Currently, “Ataman” buses, which the company manufactures on the chassis of Japanese Isuzu, already have 67% localization, and trucks – more than 30%. Thanks to the “localization” law and government programs, the company managed to increase production by 20% this year and almost reach pre-war volumes.

Already in 2024, the company planned to produce 600 buses and 500 trucks.

Ataman D09316 bus for the National Police

According to Oleksandr Dorosh, the plant already has a program to increase localization in the production of trucks to 40% and to 70-72% in buses, which will be a record localization indicator in the history of the enterprise.

Currently, 400 workers work at the production of Cherkasy buses, but the company is going to increase the number of employees by another 60 people.

ISUZU D-Max pickup truck for the National Police of Ukraine

Earlier, we reported that Cherkasy Bus company plans to start assembling Isuzu D-Max pickups in 2024, analyzing the demand on the Ukrainian market.

