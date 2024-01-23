Canada announced the transfer of boats to Ukraine and participation in the training of F-16 pilots

Katerina Chernovol00:01, 01/24/24

Delivery of these boats is expected to be completed by the end of spring 2024.

Canada will transfer 10 Zodiac Hurricane Technologies multi-purpose boats to Ukraine, worth approximately $20 million. This was announced by the country’s Defense Minister Bill Blair during a meeting in the Ramstein format.

As noted on the Canadian government’s website , the multi-engine rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) will assist Ukraine in a variety of maritime operations, including search and rescue, troop and cargo transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance. Each such boat will be equipped with a sensor, navigation and communication system.

In addition, Canada will provide training for the Ukrainian military to operate these boats, as well as trailers and spare parts for them. It is expected that the delivery of these boats and the training of defenders will be completed by the end of spring 2024.

Canada’s Defense Minister also said that starting next month, the country will provide civilian instructors, aircraft and support personnel to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. Training will begin in February 2024 and will last until 2025.

In addition, Canada provides English language training for Ukrainian Air Force personnel at the Canadian Armed Forces language school. This work will be a significant contribution to the mission of equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces with F-16 fighters, the government said in a statement.

“For nearly two years, Canada has maintained close contact with Alliance members and partners through Ukraine Defense Contact Group meetings to better understand and help address Ukraine’s immediate and long-term defense priorities. We continue to strengthen our cooperation and coordination to provide military assistance to Ukraine necessary to protect our sovereignty and security,” said Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair.

