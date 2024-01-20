Budanov Intrigues With ‘Hot’ News On Crimea

What are the Ukrainian Armed Forces aiming at?

20.01.2024

Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirylo Budanov said that Ukraine would conduct more operations in the occupied Crimea to destroy the logistics of Russian troops, the Financial Times reports.

In a comment to the newspaper, the head of the Defense Intelligence said that it was important for Ukraine to continue to put pressure on Russian forces, especially in the Crimea. In particular, through air attacks, naval drone strikes and covert special operations.

“Our units entered the Crimea several times [last year],” Budanov said.

The penetration of Ukrainian fighters into the Crimea was first reported at the end of the summer of 2023. On August 24, at about 5 am, a battle involving aircraft took place on the peninsula. Later it became known that the Defense Intelligence units, in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out a landing.

Representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, said that as a result of their special operation with the support of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Crimea, intelligence officers damaged four speedboats and killed at least 30 Russians.

On October 4, they said that special forces again landed in the Crimea and struck the Russian occupiers.

