Britain made a loud statement about supporting Ukraine in 2024

19:14, 05.12.23

As of now, the UK has provided 4.6 billion pounds in military support.

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, David Cameron, assures that financial support for Ukraine in 2024 will be at the same level as before, or even increase.

Cameron did not give exact figures for next year, but said that assistance would not decrease.

“We will continue to provide the necessary support,” Sky News quoted Cameron as saying.

Now, he said, Britain has provided 4.6 billion pounds in military support.

Cameron said his recent visit to Ukraine showed how much the Ukrainians value British support, “how they call us their number one partner.” At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine is making progress in the battle with Russia.

“The situation on land is one thing. But what happened in the Black Sea, where the Ukrainians pushed back the Russian navy, opening up a grain corridor for ships, is important because we need the Ukrainian economy to grow,” Cameron emphasized.

He clarified that ships are now sailing, exports are advancing, and the economy is growing.

“They recently destroyed about a fifth of Russian attack helicopters in one night,” Cameron added.

According to him, the situation on land is difficult, but overall we can talk about great success.

“Combine that with the fact that this country is now knocking on the doors of NATO and the European Union – it’s a very positive picture for Ukraine,” Cameron added.

