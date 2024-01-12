Britain discloses the effectiveness of ASRAAM in Ukraine

11 January, 2024

ASRAAM missile launcher on SupaCat chassis. 2023. Photo credits: The Times

The British mobile air defense system, which uses ASRAAM missiles, has demonstrated successful results in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defense reported that the success rate of hitting some Russian air targets reaches 90%.

A joint team of the British Ministry of Defense and MBDA prepared the system, tested it, and trained Ukrainian crews in a short time.

This air defense system, mounted on SupaCat chassis, is particularly effective against short-range targets.

“The systems have proven highly effective – with a successful hit rate reported as high as 90% against some Russian air targets. Ukrainian operators have become adapt at their usage and have asked for more missiles to protect their country,” the UK MoD shared.

The ASRAAM missile has a high-deviation homing system that helps it capture the target’s thermal signature and engage it from different angles.

This capability allows MBDA’s missile to detect, track, and engage targets that are not directly in front of it.

In the ground-based configuration, the missile’s range is likely to have decreased.

This system is one of two quickly improvised British projects for Ukraine, in which the missile is mounted on a ground launch.

SupaCat chassis. Photo credits: joint-forces.com

“The surface-launched ASRAAM project has demonstrated the best of British engineering ingenuity and the agility of MOD and British industry to rapidly deliver very effective yet low-cost solutions to the frontline to meet urgent requirements,” the UK MoD noted.

In January this year, the UK Ministry of Defense agreed on the transfer of a new batch of missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine.

The additional number of anti-aircraft missiles should help provide better capabilities in the destruction of Russian drones and missiles.

SUPPORT MILITARNYI

Even a single donation or a $1 subscription will help us contnue working and developing. Fund independent military media and have access to credible information.БАНКІВСЬКА КАРТА

PATREONPAYPALКРИПТА

PRIVATBANK

4731 1856 1559 1812

copied

BANK ACCOUNT IN UAH (IBAN)

UA043052990000026007015028783

Like this: Like Loading...