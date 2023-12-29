Brink after massive missile attack: Ukraine needs funding now

29.12.2023 12:22

Against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink emphasized that Ukraine already needs funding to continue the fight for freedom next year.

She wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

The US ambassador published a screenshot with messages about air raid alerts in Kyiv and missile launches in the capital.

“This is what Ukrainians see on their phones this morning: and as a result, millions of men, women, and children are in bomb shelters as Russia fires missiles across the country. Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom from such horror in 2024”, she wrote.

As reported, during a massive missile strike against Ukraine on December 29,

Russia attacked Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Konotop, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary data, Russia used 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers and almost all types of missiles in service, and attack drones were also launched.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the target of Russia’s massive air strike on Ukraine was social and critical infrastructure.

An enemy rocket attack in the capital killed one person and injured 17.

In the morning on December 29, two people were killed and 15 injured in an attack on Odesa.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling killed four people and injured almost fifteen others.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Air Force of Ukraine in cooperation with the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 27 enemy Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and 87 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

