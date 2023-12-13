BREAKING NEWS: Hunter Biden Slams ‘Shameless’ Impeachment Inquiry, Assails James Comer & Jim Jordan (video testimony)

12/13/2023
© Forbes Breaking News 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
5 comments
The Biden corruption is coming to an end and I hope he returns the money he stole from Ukraine.
Update from Forbes
Jim Jordan Issues Blunt Warning of ‘Contempt Of Congress’ Charge Against Hunter Biden
Just In: James Comer Has Testy Exchange With Reporters: Forbes
Continuation from Forbes
James Comer Slams Biden’s ‘Obstruction’ During Key Impeachment Debate
Continued from Forbes
Hakeem Jeffries Defends President Biden From Impeachment Inquiry In The House Floor