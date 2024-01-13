Blackout in Rostov: dozens of houses left without electricity and heating (video)

Kateryna Chernoval22:04, 13.01.24

There is also no electricity in Bataysk.

In the evening of Saturday, January 13, 2024, a blackout occurred in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don . In several districts of the city, the lights went out in the houses, along with water and heating.

“Residents of Zahidny microdistrict were left without electricity. According to the management company Komservice, Magnitogorska, Zavodska, Izvilista and part of Zahidny streets were cut off. The KK telegram channel specifies that the blackout should last 2-3 hours. This is all the information that is available now Readers report that there is no electricity in the Proletarsky district, for example, in the houses near the old airport and in “Red Aksai”, Rostov media 161.ru reports .

Blackout in Rostov

There is also no light in Bataysk. In addition, it is emphasized that “Rossets” introduced a schedule of temporary restrictions on electricity supply.

At the same time, the head of the administration of Novocherkassk, Rostov region, reported that an accident had occurred on the lines of “Rossetei”. Power engineers promise to return the light within an hour.

