Biden announces new aid to Ukraine

Vitaly Saenko22:07, 12/12/23

In particular, Ukraine will receive new military assistance from the US Department of Defense.

President of the United States of America Joe Biden today announced the allocation of $200 million in aid to Ukraine .

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Biden said this at the beginning of a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House. In particular, the US President emphasized that he had just granted permission to withdraw weapons and equipment from the reserves of the US Department of Defense in the amount of $200 million.

As Biden emphasized, “the decisions we make now will determine the future for decades to come, especially in Europe.”

“And this is one of those things: Congress needs to vote on more funding for Ukraine before the holiday break, before they give Putin the huge Christmas gift they could give him,” Biden said.

He called on Congress to stand with Ukraine and stand up for freedom, and noted that Putin again plans to launch missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid this winter to plunge Ukrainian families “into darkness during the cold season and cause great harm.” “We cannot and will not allow him to succeed,” the American president emphasized.

The US President said he doesn’t want Zelensky to lose hope. He promised that new aid worth $200 million would be quickly transferred to Ukraine. At the same time, the American leader did not specify what is included in this package of military support.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...