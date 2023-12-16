December 15, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

D-30 of the Russian army is broken

Despite the systematic lack of ammunition from the DPRK, the problem of artillery in the Russian Federation is much deeper than just defective shells.

The enemy is increasingly beginning to complain about broken barrels in their own artillery, and another batch of photos with a torn Russian D-30 howitzer appeared on the Internet.

It is impossible to establish the exact time and place of shooting. At the same time, it is noted that the cause of the gap could be ammunition, which the Russian Federation began to receive from the DPRK in an emergency mode.

Another self-destructed artillery piece.

Prior to this, there was already information that these ammunitions show anomalous dispersion, and there were even photos of the disassembly of a rather small sample of charges for them, which demonstrate a mass defect. Because only five selected charges with the same markings were found to have different powder, different weight, a violation of hermetic sealing, and the absence of a reducer.

At the same time, the causes of the projectile rupture in the barrel, which is exactly what is recorded in the new photos of two Russian D-30s, are indicated in the methodological literature regarding the ammunition itself: insufficient strength of the walls or bottom of the projectile body, insufficient abjuration of powder gases in the bottom part of the projectile, unsatisfactory quality explosive substance in the projectile, metal defects, lack of a detonator.

And it is quite possible to put a “plus” in front of each of these points regarding the shells from the DPRK. But to this you also need to add barrel wear.

At the same time, the first cases of the appearance of mass information about barrel ruptures in the Russian army appeared as early as the spring of 2023, that is, at a time when there was no talk of shells from the DPRK. And the reason for this was the high wear of the barrels, which leads to the appearance of defects in the bore of the barrel, which are also the reason for the rupture of the projectile in the barrel.

Especially when it comes to the fact that the enemy is removing old Soviet artillery systems from conservation, which have been standing in the open for decades and apparently had a finite resource. But recently, various photos with broken Russian artillery systems have really increased.

Torn barrel of self-propelled gun 2C3 of the Russian Federation

But rather, shells from the DPRK have become only an element of a systematic global problem that increases the chances of self-destruction of Russian artillery. At the same time, the enemy has no way out of this situation, because the greater the wear of the barrel, the less accuracy, which means the need to fire a greater number of shots, that is, it leads to even greater wear. And on top of that there is an additional flight of missiles from the DPRK, and the circle of problems increases once again.

That is, despite the enemy’s belief that North Korean shells are to blame for everything, in reality the problem is much bigger and more complex. And its solution is beyond the capabilities of the Russian Federation to produce the required number of new artillery systems from scratch.

https://defence-ua.com/news/u_rosijskih_gaubits_pochalo_chastishe_rozrivati_stvoli_chi_vinni_lishe_snarjadi_z_kndr-13818.html?fbclid=IwAR3vaOqVNx4fKbBH9i3PaNVFTZTHAQzolwqSMZxsm_W_aQvXNbUHiuEFYZY

