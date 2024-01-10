From the FB page of Boris Lozhkin

When Barbra Streisand won the Genesis Prize (a kind of Nobel Prize in the Jewish world) last May, she immediately distributed the million dollars due to her among the charitable organizations providing assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Ministry of Health also received $240,000.

However, the famous actress, singer and director did not limit herself with this. She already has on her account several fully equipped mobile intensive care units (ICU), that have been given over to medical institutions in Ukraine. The next, already the fourth in a row mobile ICU from Streisand has been given over to an ambulance station in Vyshhorod the other day.

The explanation for such attention to Ukraine on the part of the cult actress and singer is well known in Berezhany, Ternopil region. Streisand came specially there in 2015 to see for herself the places from where her grandparents, Isaac and Anna, emigrated to the United States at the turn of the 19th-20th centuries.

Barbra Streisand is called an icon of music and movies. She is the only singer in the world, whose compositions have appeared at the top of the Billboard 200 charts for 50 years, from 1960 to the 2010.

Barbra Streisand began to emphasize her Ukrainian origin after February 24, 2022.

