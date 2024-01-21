Attack on Ust-Luga: the Russian Federation is forced to remove air defense from the front and send it to the rear, – source

Yuri Kobzar21:24, 01/21/24
Two missed drones cost the aggressor not only material, but also reputational losses.
Russia is forced to transfer air defense systems to rear areas after a night drone attack on an oil terminal in the port of Ust-Luga . Informed sources reported this to UNIAN.
The interlocutor of our publication confirmed the information previously voiced by the Russians that the oil terminal had completely stopped work. But the matter did not stop there.
“After the SBU attack, all the tankers that were at the terminal moved far out to sea. Their loading was disrupted,” sources say.
It is noted that the SBU attack caused Russia not only significant material, but also image damage.
“The vaunted Russian air defense has demonstrated its leakiness. According to our sources, the Russians are forced to transfer even more air defense installations from the front to defend the rear,” our interlocutor claims.
3 comments
Remove the air defense systems from Ukraine, thats a small start……………..
Much vaunted only by the orcs themselves. Everyone else is amazed at how incompetent they are. Ships, high value planes, submarines, too name just a few, have seen the air defences overcome by Ukraine intelligence.
What’s the problem? Every Ukrainian drone and missile is being intercepted. Ships, command posts, ammo dumps, fuel storage facilities, oil refineries, factories, they all contribute to the destruction of drones and missiles.