Attack on Ust-Luga: the Russian Federation is forced to remove air defense from the front and send it to the rear, – source

Two missed drones cost the aggressor not only material, but also reputational losses.

Russia is forced to transfer air defense systems to rear areas after a night drone attack on an oil terminal in the port of Ust-Luga . Informed sources reported this to UNIAN.

The interlocutor of our publication confirmed the information previously voiced by the Russians that the oil terminal had completely stopped work. But the matter did not stop there.

“After the SBU attack, all the tankers that were at the terminal moved far out to sea. Their loading was disrupted,” sources say.

Tankers escaped from Ust-Luga

It is noted that the SBU attack caused Russia not only significant material, but also image damage.

“The vaunted Russian air defense has demonstrated its leakiness. According to our sources, the Russians are forced to transfer even more air defense installations from the front to defend the rear,” our interlocutor claims.

