We are talking about December 23, when the oil storage of the occupiers also reached.

New details regarding the strikes on the temporarily occupied Ilovaisk (Donetsk region) on December 23 have come to light .

At that time, the local public announced the explosions, and the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, claimed that there had been an “arrival” of an enemy oil storage . Today, Russian media reported that HIMARS missiles were used to attack the city that day.

“The shelling took place around 3:00 p.m. at the Ilovaisk railway station; previously, HIMARS missiles were used,” ASTRA claims .

As a result, 6 tanks with diesel fuel burned completely in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk region.

In Ilovaisk, 6 tankers burned down due to a HIMARS strike, according to rosZMI / photo t.me/astrapress

The rocket hit a warehouse of 13 tanks (each tank had 55 tons of resources). There are no injured people, writes rosZMI. The Armed Forces gave Ukrainians a “Christmas present”

Christmas morning brought good news to Ukrainians: the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave the nation a special gift and shot down two fighter-bombers of the Russian Federation. The enemy air fleet lost Su-34 and Su-30 – Ukrainian air defense forces worked on them, the General Staff announced on December 25.

