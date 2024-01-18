Jan 18, 2024

Had a telephone conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Thank you for the launch of the “Artillery Coalition” initiative and for the announcement within its obligation of France to produce for Ukraine dozens of advanced artillery systems “Cesar” in 2024 and ammunition to them.

Accurately discussed the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine, including priority for inclusion in the next military package of assistance from France. It is important to continue strengthening the Ukrainian system of PPO.

I am grateful for the active support of French businesses that are investing and ready to increase investments in Ukraine despite the war.

He spoke about the beginning of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. It is important to involve the widest circle of countries to participate in it.

The political and military advisers were instructed to start the preparation of the future visit of the French President to Ukraine and accelerate negotiations on a bilateral security guarantee agreement within the framework of the Vilnius Declaration G7.

🇺🇦🇫🇷

——

I had a phone call with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Thank you for launching the Artillery Coalition initiative and for France’s commitment to produce dozens of advanced CAESAR artillery systems and ammunition for Ukraine in 2024.

We discussed in detail the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s defense needs. In particular, the priorities for inclusion in the next military aid package from France. It is important to further bolster Ukraine’s air defense system.

I am grateful for the active support of the French business, which is investing and is willing to increase investments in Ukraine despite the war.

I spoke about the launch of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. It is important to involve the widest possible range of countries in it.

We instructed political and military advisors to start preparing for the French President’s upcoming visit to Ukraine and to expedite negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees within the Vilnius G7 Declaration.

🇺🇦🇫🇷

….

Like this: Like Loading...