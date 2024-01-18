An electrical substation in a locomotive depot “shines” near Belgorod (video)

It is noteworthy that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations says that there was no fire at the substation, although the video shows heavy smoke.

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, a short circuit occurred at an electrical substation in a locomotive depot. Local telegram channels report this .

It is noted that the substation “shone” in Stary Oskol. This city is located 140 km from Belgorod itself.

The moment of the closure was captured on numerous videos. They have already been published online. It is noteworthy that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations says that there was no fire at the substation, although the footage shows heavy smoke.

Fire in Belgorod

Residents of some neighborhoods in the city reported power outages. Power supply has already been restored.

Let us note that just a few days ago there was an accident on the main network in Stary Oskol. Then more than 50 thousand people were left without hot water and heating.

