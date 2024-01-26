Among the captured occupiers there are illiterate ones who deliberately went to death for the sake of a quarter

Inna Andalitskaya18:13, 01/26/24

Such Russians, before going to the front, take out a mortgage so that after their death the state will pay it for them.

Among the captured occupiers there are those who have only 3 years of education and deliberately went to their death in Ukraine for the sake of an apartment for their families.

This was stated by the head of the public relations service of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Vladimir Fityo, on the air of the unified news telethon, speaking about the contingent of Russian troops that the Kremlin is currently using in eastern Ukraine.

According to him, now there are both enemy assault units, formed from former prisoners, and regular units, which include both mobilized and so-called contract soldiers.

“We see from those people who were captured that these are mainly people who, for example, have a 3rd grade education. And he came to fight in Ukraine because he already knows that he will be killed here. And he, accordingly, took out a mortgage in a loan so that after his death the state will pay the mortgage for him. That is, their population in this way, at the cost of their own lives, wants to solve the housing problem for their relatives,” the speaker spoke about the situation.

In general, according to him, the contingent of occupiers is quite diverse, while the moral and psychological state of their troops is weak.

Informing about the situation on the Eastern Front, he noted that over the past 24 hours the enemy continued to attack along the entire line of responsibility of the Khortitsa operational-strategic group of troops.

“The enemy used the most aviation in the Liman-Kupyansk direction, 7 airstrikes were carried out there. In Serebryansky forestry, the enemy often uses guided aerial bombs. The weapons are not accurate, but have a great destructive effect. The enemy actively used kamikage drones – 48 drones in Liman-Kupyansk. Kupyansky direction and 49 in Bakhmutsky. We see that there are sufficient quantities of drones with drops and FPV, kamikaze drones in them. Artillery was very active in the Liman-Kupyansky direction and Bakhmutsky – 850 artillery and mortar attacks in the Kharkov and Luhansk regions, and 607 – artillery shelling in the Bakhmut direction,” stated the spokesman for the troops.

Nevertheless, Fityo noted, it was possible to eliminate 360 ​​Russian invaders in the Liman-Kupyansk direction and destroy 81 pieces of equipment. There, the enemy actively uses both infantry and equipment to support attacks.

“Before the so-called elections that will be held in Russia, they are trying to win at least some victories… but our defenders are inflicting significant losses on them,” he said.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy losses amount to 98 soldiers and 83 units of military equipment per day.

As Fityo reported, the enemy is also trying to attack between Svatovo and Kupyansk, but he is not having any success there now.

“In general, along the entire front line he attacks, tries to pass, is cunning, uses various disguised techniques, even tries to make underground mines. But this does not help them, our defenders hold the defense and, at best, switch to attacking actions and, accordingly, improve their tactical position if possible,” he said.

